London Dominatrix Zoe Noir Gets Paid To Force Men To Clean Her Flat And Worship Her Feet

If I asked you what your ideal job would be, how would you reply? Would it be something you’ve always had a passion for, or literally anything as long as it gave you the most money possible?

What if I told you you could have the best of both worlds, as 28-year-old Zoe Noir has found out by getting paid £500 an hour – yes, an hour – to force men to do things for her, including cleaning her flat?

Yes, you heard me right the first time, ladies: you can now get paid hundreds to force others to do your housework for you. Isn’t that just the dream?

Zoe, from London, signed up to a BDSM dating site after coming across an article detailing the life of a dominatrix. Surprised this was something women could make a career of, and fed up of her nine-to-five office job as an estate broker, she decided to take the leap.

In 2016 she decided to become a full-time dominatrix, travelling to Prague to learn from other dominatrixes she befriended along the way. While they taught her the basics of BDSM and power play, Zoe claims she self-taught through exploring her own fetishes and experimenting with her submissives (subs).

Just two days after signing up to the dating site she had her first sub, who paid to clean her flat, worship her feet, and ‘get off from being humiliated’ by her.

She said:

I wasn’t surprised that bossing around and demanding things from a man was something that came natural to me.

Following her first experience, Zoe decided to do a professional shoot and market herself on the top directories for dominatrixes in the UK. ‘I knew it would be something I’d be comfortable with due to my naturally dominant personality,’ she explained.

Now, Zoe regularly tours Europe and the Middle East but predominantly hosts sessions from a BDSM studio in London, with sessions costing anywhere between £300 and £500.

The dominatrix sees a lot of first-timers – usually students or young professionals between the age of 25 and 30 – but also has more regular sessions with ‘experienced subs [who] have a bigger disposable income’, some of whom are ‘definitely married’.

These experienced subs are usually CEOs, entrepreneurs or have a management role of some kind, and are usually in their late 30s to 40s, according to Zoe.

She describes herself as an independent woman who was raised by a ‘very open-minded mother’ who gave her ‘a lot of freedom’. So when she found herself working her way up the corporate ladder, she felt ‘frustrated, bored and miserable’.

Zoe explained:

I was earning a good salary, but I’d have to work 45 hours a week. I certainly make more money as a dominatrix – working less and actually being able to enjoy my life. Now, I earn enough to live a comfortable life in London – to invest in myself, travel often, and to have a freedom of choice. Some subs pay per session and others pay me a monthly tribute to either have an online or real-life relationship.

Describing her life as ‘very different’ to how it used to be four years ago, Zoe enjoys the fact that ‘no two days are the same’ and hopes to set straight some common misconceptions about her line of work.

She continued:

As a dominatrix, I do not offer sexual intercourse during my sessions to maintain a level of dominance and power. I never get naked or even partially naked because my body is generally covered by latex or leather. People think we hate men. This can’t be further from the truth. I enjoy putting men in uncomfortable positions where they’re able to lose a sense of control for a short period of time. I love to challenge them by pushing their boundaries and by demanding things from them. Even when I’m involved in more extreme sessions that can include physical pain or torture, I never play from a place of hate but rather a place of confidence where I know exactly what the sub needs.

Since becoming a full-time dominatrix, Zoe has seen a positive change in her life and feels ‘much more confident’ about herself as a woman. ‘I’m not afraid of demanding what I want and how exactly I want something to happen,’ she explained.

She believes herself to be ‘lucky’ to be part of such a ‘truly supportive community’, and says she has ‘never’ faced hate from people because of what she does.

If she did though? ‘I am the kind of person who has genuinely never cared about other people’s opinions,’ she said.

You go, girl.