London Five-Year-Old Given Hilarious ‘Old Man’ Haircut By Brother In Isolation
Amid the swathe of dodgy isolation hairdos, this one takes the crown – behold, a five-year-old’s ‘old man’ cut à la You’ve Been Framed.
If you’re going to be mostly confined to your home for the foreseeable future, why wouldn’t you capitalise on that absence of social pressure? Have you ever wanted to dye your hair? Go for it! Desperate for a baldy? Grab the razor!
This is a young boy who knew what he wanted. He begged his brother to assist him, and before his dad knew it, his son looked like an elderly gent.
George Moore caught sight of an electric razor on charge upstairs, belonging to his dad Kevin, 38. With the key to his dream haircut in his hands, he enlisted the help of his seven-year-old brother, Harry, to shave a massive bald spot across the top of his head.
Obviously, the mischievous pair were in hysterics upstairs. It wasn’t long before their dad heard their laughter, who went to see what all the commotion was about. Kevin, a flooring company owner, couldn’t believe it.
Kevin, from Slade Green in London, said: ‘I’d left my clippers on charge upstairs and the boys obviously found them. They both came down and they were laughing so much. I looked over and saw this massive bald patch on top of George’s head.’
With his partner Rebekah at work, Kevin found himself ‘left with George who was begging me to make him look like an old man’. However, his dad had no problem obliging his son – George is now sporting a shaved head with long hair around the back and sides.
Kevin added:
I didn’t know what he meant but You’ve Been Framed was on the TV at the time, and he pointed at an elderly gentleman on there with thinned hair on top and said he wanted that. I found it so funny but that’s what he wanted, so I did the rest of his head for him with the clippers like he wanted and the result has just been brilliant.
Neither of us can stop laughing and we FaceTimed his mum at work and she was just crying with laughter on the phone. George loves it, exactly what he was after and he’s dead chuffed.
You may feel tempted to give yourself a haircut during self-isolation, perhaps because it’s getting too long or maybe out of boredom. Don’t be too hasty – UNILAD spoke to a hairdresser who had plenty of advice on how to not f*ck up your hair.
