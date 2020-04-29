London Guy Gives Himself A Tattoo For Every Day In Lockdown

@adverse.camber/Instagram

Londoner Chris Woodhead is giving himself a new tattoo for every day he’s in isolation, and one of them is echoing the thoughts of many of us when it reads ‘When will this be over?’.

Chris, 33, decided to take on the challenge during lockdown, but before you go getting any ideas about buying a tattoo gun to join in, he is a professional tattoo artist.

Before the lockdown began, Chris already boasted many tattoos, and now believes he has more than 1,000 across his body. He is tattooed from the neck all the way down to his toes, and now describes himself as looking like a ‘blue cheese’.

Speaking to UNILAD, Chris explained the main reason behind his daily tattooing was to make it feel like he was still working, and also to give his days some structure instead of ‘just eating crisps and watching reruns of terrible comedies’.

Discussing the inspiration behind some of the new additions, which include a Tiger King–inspired tattoo, Chris said:

One of the tattoos of note that I’ve done during lockdown is the NHS logo on my sternum. Our health service has propped our country up for a long time, and they are finally getting some recognition – sadly, it’s during a global pandemic. My Joe Exotic one is a personal favourite too.

Chris began his journey into the world of tattooing at the age of 19, when he got his first tattoo from legendary British tattoo artist Duncan X. When one of Chris’s friends became a tattoo artist, he used him as a ‘canvas’, and has tattooed him more than 400 times over the years.

Today, April 29, Chris is on his 44th tattoo – a reminder of just how long we’ve been in lockdown for. The latest addition is a mermaid on the back of his leg.

Chris told UNILAD the design was one he had drawn up for a client that they didn’t end up getting, so thought he’d get it himself.

But what happens when he runs out of space, I hear you ask? Well, Chris said there’s ‘always space’ for a tattoo, even if it’s a ‘little filler or blast over’.

He also said the tattoo on the bottom of his foot, which reads ‘When will this be over?’, is definitely his most painful tattoo so far, and described the feeling of getting it done as ‘brutal’.

I don’t know about you, but I’m intrigued to see what other quirky designs Chris comes up with while in lockdown. You can keep up to date on his inkings here.

Here’s hoping lockdown doesn’t go on for too much longer, or Chris will be struggling to find any spare skin he can reach – or he’ll have to tattoo more sensitive areas. Yikes.