Los Angeles Model Shares Her Hilarious Responses To Cringiest DMs On Instagram

I tried different responses with these guys and girls that DM me and I found solace in meeting the DMs with humour. For the last few months I would respond, laugh and screenshot, and that was my filtering process for not letting these crude messages get to me.

Then quarantine hit and I was stuck in the house with my phone and my French bulldog. I thought maybe If I share these I can shed some light on the kids of things being said online. Maybe I can bring people together that are getting affected by similar messages and start a community – or at least bring some humor to the whole situation.