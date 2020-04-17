Los Angeles Model Shares Her Hilarious Responses To Cringiest DMs On Instagram
A Los Angeles model has created an Instagram account to showcase the most embarrassing unsolicited messages she’s received from men.
Paige Woolen is no stranger to attention online, equipped with more than 174,000 followers. However, while having fans is one thing, creepily horny obsessives are another.
The 28-year-old was fed up of having to deal with the flux of unwanted males in her DMs. So, to pass the time during isolation, she decided to put the worst messages on display for the world to see on Instagram – and her amazing responses.
Paige explained she’s used to attracting positive and negative attention on her photos, but had been struggling ‘over the last year on how to deal with the negative remarks, the slut-shaming and threats all because I’m posing in a bikini. I don’t believe that nudity is sexual. Whatever makes you feel sexy is up to you and no one should feel like they have the right to shame you for that.’
Introducing Dudes in the DM, an account dedicated to messages ‘from models’ DMs to your eyes’ that Paige has received, along with contributions from other women. It’s only been a week since its inception, yet it already has more than 9,000 followers.
One such screenshot shows a man messaging Paige, writing: ‘Send me nuds. Please. F*ck.’ She aptly replies: ‘What’s a nuds,’ to which he responds: ‘It’s when you send a photo to me when your nackit [sic].’
In another post, a keen follower messaged Paige with the classic question: ‘How much does a polar bear weigh?’ She’s not playing his game, and replies: ‘700-1500lbs.’ He ignores this, and writes: ‘Enough to break the ice.’ Buh-dum-tss.
He doesn’t stop there, though. Next, he asks: ‘What’s the best thing about dating a homeless girl?’ Instead of asking for the punchline, Paige replies: ‘She doesn’t have a phone to read these stupid jokes.’
Explaining why she created the account, Paige said:
I tried different responses with these guys and girls that DM me and I found solace in meeting the DMs with humour. For the last few months I would respond, laugh and screenshot, and that was my filtering process for not letting these crude messages get to me.
Then quarantine hit and I was stuck in the house with my phone and my French bulldog. I thought maybe If I share these I can shed some light on the kids of things being said online. Maybe I can bring people together that are getting affected by similar messages and start a community – or at least bring some humor to the whole situation.
In another conversation, when a man offers to buy Paige a gift, she calls his bluff and replies: ‘Send me a pony.’ He then writes: ‘Really, do you like, to where? Which country? Look I’m serious.’
Other women’s interactions are similarly cringe-worthy. When Christina Riordan, a model and nutritionist, received a DM from a man asking for a photo of her ‘ass’, she replied with a pic of a donkey’s behind.
In another post, a man wrote that they would subscribe to the woman’s OnlyFans account – if she had one. She responds: ‘Your dad already sends me $6.99 per month thanks tho [sic].’ He then writes: ‘My dad is blind unfortunately. He is not able to send you anything darling.’
How hard is it to not be a creepy b*stard?
