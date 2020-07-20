Lottery Winner Dresses As Darth Vader To Collect $95 Million Jackpot To Hide His Identity Supreme Ventures/Twitter

A lottery winner took a trip to the dark side and dressed as Darth Vader to hide his identity when collecting his $95 million jackpot.

The man, known simply as W. Brown, bought his winning ticket earlier this month and found out he had won while watching the live draw on TV.

Brown had bought the ticket at Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, a city in southern Jamaica and dubbed it a bit of a fluke after not buying his ticket at his usual place.

Supreme Ventures Ltd. shared the news of his win on Twitter.

It wrote:

May the Millions be with you! Congrats to our #Lotto winner, W. Brown!!! Brown aka Darth Vader, purchased his lucky numbers 08, 09, 10, 19, 27 and 30 from Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, Clarendon

As per Stabroek News, Brown apparently always bought the same set of numbers and made a few adjustments here and there over the past 20 years. He always felt he would win the lottery and knew his life would change for the better.

Brown said:

Life has always been very rough. I come from a poor family, sometimes I couldn’t attend school because my parents didn’t have it, but I told myself that God will help me one day so I can help my family.

Upon realising he had won, apparently Brown simply wrote down the numbers, realised he’d won, got a shower, and went to bed. As you do when you’ve just won $95 million.

Lotto @SVLGrp/Twitter

In regards to what he’s going to do with his winnings, Brown explained that he wants to think things through first.

He said:

I want to decide what is the best thing to do before spending anything. I need to decide what my goals are, but I know I want to own a bus, I love Coasters.

Brown also plans on buying a home and investing some of his money too.

Another lucky guy is Mark Clark, of South Rockwood, who won the lottery for the second time last month.

man wins 4 mill on lottery twice 1 Michigan Lottery Connect

In 2017 Mark had won an impressive $4 million and won yet another $4 million June 4. Both times, Clark chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than receive annuity payments for the full amount.

After previously retiring from his job but later returning after his first win, Mark decided to retire once again at just 50 years old.

In the meantime, if these two men want to pass some of their luck my way, that would be great.