Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month

7 News

A man who won just short of $1 million decided to give it all away to his family, close friends and struggling strangers.

Peter Charleton won TattsLotto in 2020, and took home a whopping $896,511.13.

The 47-year-old from Victoria, Australia, purchased the winning ticket in August 2020, and the reason he decided to buy it is quite surreal.

Charleton explained that he accidentally left his late uncle’s favourite pocket knife on top of his car, before beginning his hour-long journey home.

My Big Story/YouTube

By means of a miracle, Charleton got home to discover the knife was still on top of his car, so decided to cash in on his luck (literally) and purchase a lottery ticket.

He purchased three tickets and later downloaded the TattsLotto app to check his numbers to find that one of his tickets had won.

Charleton explained on 7’s My Big Story that he deleted the app and redownloaded it to make sure it was true. Upon searching his ticket for a second time, he was greeted with the same winning message.

Describing the moment he realised he won, the 47-year-old said it was a ‘really good feeling’, but only told his immediate family and friends of his win.

After a couple of weeks of the money sitting in his bank, Charleton decided he didn’t want to keep it all for himself, so decided to give it away.

He explained:

I don’t feel comfortable keeping all this money to myself. And so I didn’t. I felt more comfortable knowing that I’d given it all away and done a few things for myself.

Charleton then messaged people on Facebook asking for their bank details to give them some money because he wanted to ‘get rid of it all before people realised [he’d] won it’.

The only money Charleton kept for himself went towards paying off his mortgage, and buying himself a second-hand car.

Charleton said, ‘There’s such a pleasure in being kind and being able to help people. And if you’re in a position where you’ve got the money to do it, I think you’re mad if you don’t.’

I think we could all do with taking a leaf out of his book.