unilad
Advert

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Sep 2021 10:08
Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month7 News

A man who won just short of $1 million decided to give it all away to his family, close friends and struggling strangers.

Peter Charleton won TattsLotto in 2020, and took home a whopping $896,511.13.

Advert

The 47-year-old from Victoria, Australia, purchased the winning ticket in August 2020, and the reason he decided to buy it is quite surreal.

Charleton explained that he accidentally left his late uncle’s favourite pocket knife on top of his car, before beginning his hour-long journey home.

Peter Charleton (My Big Story/YouTube)My Big Story/YouTube

By means of a miracle, Charleton got home to discover the knife was still on top of his car, so decided to cash in on his luck (literally) and purchase a lottery ticket.

Advert

He purchased three tickets and later downloaded the TattsLotto app to check his numbers to find that one of his tickets had won.

Charleton explained on 7’s My Big Story that he deleted the app and redownloaded it to make sure it was true. Upon searching his ticket for a second time, he was greeted with the same winning message.

Describing the moment he realised he won, the 47-year-old said it was a ‘really good feeling’, but only told his immediate family and friends of his win.

After a couple of weeks of the money sitting in his bank, Charleton decided he didn’t want to keep it all for himself, so decided to give it away.

Advert

He explained:

I don’t feel comfortable keeping all this money to myself. And so I didn’t. I felt more comfortable knowing that I’d given it all away and done a few things for myself.

Charleton then messaged people on Facebook asking for their bank details to give them some money because he wanted to ‘get rid of it all before people realised [he’d] won it’.

Advert

The only money Charleton kept for himself went towards paying off his mortgage, and buying himself a second-hand car.

Charleton said, ‘There’s such a pleasure in being kind and being able to help people. And if you’re in a position where you’ve got the money to do it, I think you’re mad if you don’t.’

I think we could all do with taking a leaf out of his book.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Reveals What Happens To Unmarried People In Unusual Denmark Tradition
Life

Woman Reveals What Happens To Unmarried People In Unusual Denmark Tradition

Justice Department Sues Texas To Block Controversial Abortion Ban
News

Justice Department Sues Texas To Block Controversial Abortion Ban

Spider-Man 2 Revealed For PS5 With Venom As The Villain
Gaming

Spider-Man 2 Revealed For PS5 With Venom As The Villain

Rapper Dan Sur Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted In Head In Place Of Hair
Celebrity

Rapper Dan Sur Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted In Head In Place Of Hair

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Australia, lottery, Money, Now, Victoria

Credits

Daily Mail

  1. Daily Mail

    Beautiful story of man who won almost $1million in the Lotto and gave ALL of it away - and the superstitious reason he decided to buy the winning ticket

 