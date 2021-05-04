Lucky Couple Will Be Paid $120,000 A Year To Look After Private Island In The Bahamas

Pexels

A rich family are looking to pay a ‘travelling domestic couple’ $120,000 a year to look after their private island in the Bahamas.

The job will require the couple to work across the multiple homes of the ‘high net worth family’, based between Naples, Florida and the Bahamas. Yes, that means you’d have three glamorous locations under your purview should you be successful.

Advert 10

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the family have been spending most of their time in the Bahamas, but this is expected to balance out in the coming months. Wherever you’re required, you’ll be provided with private accommodation.

Pixabay

As per the listing on Polo & Tweed, the chosen applicants will be paid between $100,000-$120,000 per year depending on experience, with health care and dental benefits and a work car. With the exception of the odd weekend or late shift agreed in advance, you’ll only work Monday to Friday, 8am-5pm.

As per Metro, Lucy Challenger, founder of Polo & Tweed, said, ‘This really is a once-in-a-lifetime position. So much so that the client laughingly told me that he was tempted to apply for the job himself.’

Advert 10

Pexels

She added, ‘Needless to say, we have been inundated with replies since the job went live on our website over the weekend. But we’ve yet to compile a short list so we would urge interested couples to send through their CVs without delay.’

The job was posted on April 28, and the recruiter is already swamped with applications. However, interviews are already being conducted – so, if it sounds like the job for you and you want to find out more, click here.

Oh, and one more thing – you both need to have the legal right to work in the US.

Advert 10