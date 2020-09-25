Luxury Maldives Resort Is Hiring Someone To Run Its Beachside Bookshop The Barefoot Bookseller/Instagram

There’s nothing better than hanging out on a beach with a good book – unless, of course, you’re being paid to do so.

It might sound like the kind of job you’d cook up in your dreams, but the luxurious Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives has helped make it a reality as employers are looking for someone to run their beachside bookshop.

In partnership with Ultimate Library, the five-star luxury resort in the Baa Atoll opened the first Pop-Up Bookshop in the Maldives last December, and it’s set to open its doors again next month.

Advert

The ‘Barefoot Bookseller’ role will last six months and offers the ‘ultimate vacancy for a desert island bibliophile’. Employers are looking for someone who will be able to bring new ideas to the role, with previous booksellers providing guests with literary experiences from writer’s workshops to personal reading consultations.

As well as manning the pop-up shop, interacting with customers and hosting workshops, the chosen candidate will be in charge of running the Barefoot Bookseller blog and social media pages.

To make sure you’re up to the task, Barefoot Bookseller is looking for someone with excellent written and verbal English skills and a ‘lively tone of voice’ who is capable of writing a blog which perfectly captures the ‘exhilarating life’ of a desert island bookseller.

Advert

Before jetting off to the idyllic island, the candidate will have a month’s pre-departure product training with the Ultimate Library team to learn more about the role.

The ideal bookseller is described as a ‘team player with a passion for books and the ability to engage with guests of all ages’, as well as someone with the ‘ability to fit in with the distinctive Soneva culture.’

Sonu Shivdasani, Founder and CEO of Soneva, said the job has become an ‘integral part of the Soneva guest experience’ and one which provides ‘much, much more than reading recommendations.’

Advert

Soneva Resorts is said to be best-loved for its Robinson Crusoe-style laidback luxury, and images of the gorgeous hotel and surrounding scenery show it would be a great step up from the kitchen table you’re currently using as a home office.

Aimée Johnson took on the role of Barefoot Bookseller in 2019 and described it as ‘an absolute dream’.

She commented:

Advert

I got to meet amazing people, work with incredible books and live on a stunning luxury island. Very much the dream job!

If you’re looking to make your work life all the more luxurious you can apply for the role on the Barefoot Booksellers website. Applications close on September 30, so get cracking!