Magical See-Through Bubble In Iceland Lets You Sleep Under The Northern Lights

Nothing says getting away from it all like staring up at the Northern Lights in your own private bubble in Iceland.

Camping isn’t for everyone. Sure, being out in the open and breathing in the fresh air is good for the soul, but it can also be a hassle – whether it be a dodgy tent, awful weather or generally, just being fed up with being uncomfortable.

For those who want to connect with nature without the fuss, book a stay at The 5 Million Star Hotel (named as such due to the prolifically twinkly skies) with unique bubble pods tucking you and a partner away in secret locations with no WiFi, nor any other people.

Imagine lying in a secure bubble and, as A Flock of Seagulls once sang, aurora borealis comes in view. There are two hotel locations: one near the famous Golden Circle and another on the south coast, each with nine bubbles which ‘combine innovation, luxury and the magnificence of the iconic Icelandic landscape’.

The perfect antidote to the everyday chaos of work and city life, our unique accommodation creates a space to unwind and recharge under the night sky. Unlike any other hotel in Iceland, our transparent bubble stays offer you the experience of a lifetime as we situate you within the nature of the land of fire and ice.

Naturally, the hotel can’t guarantee the Northern Lights. However, ‘if the conditions are right you will experience the most magical of nights’.

One night in a bubble will set you back 23,900 ISK ($172). However, if you take the tour combined with a night’s stay, you’ll pay 59,900 ISK ($430).