Mailing Service Lets You Send Messages On A Potato

We’ve all been there, writing a letter to a bestie when suddenly you have the dawning realisation – this message would be better if it was written on a vegetable!

Because everyone loves writing letters and everyone loves vegetables, particularly potatoes.

But now, to save yourself having to go to the daily effort of writing your messages on vegetables which we all do all day every day, you can get someone else to do it. Want to tell your mate you love them while also providing them with a hearty potato? Look no further.

The personalised potato mailing service is available on Amazon, and is so far rocking some pretty positive reviews.

All you have to do is place your order, then send the seller the message you want scrawled on your spud. Simple.

The service uses ‘top quality 5″ Idaho Potatoes and premium black gel ink’, and costs $16.99. They’ll even draw pictures on it for you, and is ‘great for all occasions’. And they’re not wrong.

As one reviewer said:

BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT I’VE EVER GIVEN! I sent it to my best friend & she called me as soon as she got it to say how much she loved it. Showed & told everyone she could about it. Only downside was they misspelled a word that I’d sent them the correct spelling for. Overall it was a great funny gift & would 100% buy it again.

Make sure you send them a message though, as the sellers add:

If we don’t hear from you in 3 days with what you want written on your potato we reserve the right to put this on your potato, “Here’s your potato” and we will ship it with that message on it…

Though they also say there’ll be ‘no name calling or bullying’ on the taters, so if you’re looking to send a spiteful spud you’re better off penning it yourself. Also there are other vegetables that might work better as a spiteful, rather than funny, gift. Turnips, for example.

It seems these potatoes aren’t just funny though, they’re also bringing people together.

As one reviewer wrote:

This potato sealed our relationship hence I’m getting married.

The true power of a good potato.

