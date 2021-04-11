Majority Of Brits Think There Should Be A Bank Holiday To Mark Prince Philip’s Death

PA Images

While people all over the UK and beyond mourn the loss of Prince Philip, more than half of Brits are calling for a Bank Holiday to mark the senior royal’s death.

On Friday, April 9, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that the Duke of Edinburgh had ‘passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Advert 10

Many public figures, including the Prime Minister, Labour leader Keir Starmer and Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have all paid tribute to Prince Philip, while offering their condolences to the Queen.

PA Images

However, almost two thirds of Brits now say the country should be given a Bank Holiday, so people up and down the UK can mourn the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.

A total of 65% of people voted in favour of a Bank Holiday in remembrance of Prince Philip, according to a poll by the Daily Express, while 34% said they did not feel it would be appropriate. A further 1% said they didn’t know whether the UK should be granted a Bank Holiday or not.

Advert 10

‘I am no royalist yet respect the monarchy. I strongly believe that Her Majesty’s subjects should be allowed to mourn our late Duke,’ one person commented, in favour of a day off.

PA Images

However, another reader suggested ‘there are many other ways of remembering him.’

‘We already have a Duke of Edinburgh Award so how about a Prince Philip Award for those everyday people who have given something of importance to society,’ they wrote.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, mourners have been urged to stay away from Windsor Castle and other royal locations during the funeral, as a result of ongoing coronavirus restrictions, which do not permit large gatherings.

Prince Philip’s funeral is expected to take place on April 17, with just 30 of his closest family members in attendance, however it will be broadcast on television.