Man, 84, Spends $70,000 And Eight Years Trying To Evict Daughter From Flat

Man spends a lot of money trying to evict daughter from flat 1 A Current Affair/9Now

An 84-year-old man has spent the past eight years trying to evict his daughter from his apartment, a process that has cost him more than $70,000 dollars (£38,000) in legal fees.

Advert

Peter Grundy claims his daughter, 49-year-old Katrina, has been squatting in his apartment without paying him any rent for years, despite his best efforts to convince her to leave the Melbourne flat.

The retiree has tried every legal means available to regain his property, which he needs to sell in order to afford moving into a care facility following the death of his wife Margaret.

You can watch the moment Katrina is confronted below:

Advert

As he now lives by himself, Peter hopes to move into a retirement village but he cannot afford to do so without selling the Melbourne apartment. ‘I’ve got to pay up front in a retirement village more than I’d get for this house,’ he told the 9News A Current Affair show. ‘I’m not entitled to a pension.’

The 84-year-old is not able to sell the apartment though, as he says Katrina placed a caveat on the unit without him knowing. This effectively stops him from being able to sell it.

‘Very clever and very clever in legal terms,’ Peter said. ‘And solicitors and the barrister said – she is someone I’ve never met the like of – she has an enormous capability to come up with things we never hear of.’

man spends thousands trying to evict daughter A Current Affair/9Now

Katrina claims her parents gifted her the Melbourne property eight years ago, although this claim was reportedly thrown out by a judge. Since then, Peter has not only spent more than $70,000 in legal fees, but he also estimates that he’s lost almost $200,000 in rent – plus body corporate fees and rates.

Property lawyer Justin Lawrence, from law firm Henderson and Ball, told A Current Affair:

The state of Victoria has no other mechanism available to him [Peter] to get her out – he’s followed through on everything he can do. Yet she remains, and it seems every day she remains it’s another day of injustice for him.

Katrina claims to have chipped in with regards to rent payments, but ultimately she declined to provide the current affair programme with any evidence.

Advert

man spends thousands trying to evict daughter from his flat A Current Affair/9Now

Meanwhile, it’s a waiting game for Peter, who hopes his daughter will soon be forced out of the apartment. According to A Current Affair, a warrant remains out for her arrest in New South Wales, although it’s now been three months since the warrant was issued.

In one last message to his daughter Peter simply said: ‘Katrina you have disappointed both your late mother and myself enormously.’ Hopefully the matter will be resolved soon.