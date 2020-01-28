Man Accused Of ‘Negging’ Woman On Hinge Sees Gross Tactic Immediately Backfire
Dating apps can be pretty grim places at times, but luckily, for every d*ckhead putting people down, there’s another icon ready to put them back in their place.
At least that’s exactly what happened when one woman received what she described as a backhanded compliment from a man on dating app Hinge.
Brittany Lauren joined the app to meet new people after moving to a different area, and she soon came across a fella called Rob.
After answering a couple of questions and liking the look of each other’s pictures, the pair matched, and Brittany received a message from her potential love interest.
‘Damn you are stunning,’ Rob told her, ‘but I’m afraid you’d spend more time partying/drinking/on Insta than in a relationship lol.’
While some people would no doubt take great offence to Rob’s backhanded compliment, fortunately Brittany was familiar with the toxic dating app tactic known as ‘negging.
The Urban Dictionary’s top definition of negging reads:
Low-grade insults meant to undermine the self-confidence of a woman so she might be more vulnerable to your advances. This is something no decent guy would do. They say that the assholes get the girls, but I can spot negging a mile away and I reject these fuckers straight off.
Speaking to Bored Panda, Brittany said she knew ‘right away what he was attempting to do’. But instead of taking the unwanted judgement on the chin, the singleton decided to give Rob a taste of his own medicine and direct his tactic right back at him.
At first, she agreed, telling him, ‘You’re absolutely right, Rob,’ to which he replied, ‘Lol who says you can’t judge someone based off a couple pics haha.’
Her analysis began with:
It’s my turn… I’m pegging you as someone who is extremely insecure.
In relationships you probably have extreme jealousy issues and are controlling.
The girls you date probably aren’t allowed to go out and have fun because “girls night” are just excuses for them to cheat on you.
Brittany continued:
You’ve been burned by someone in the past and now use that as a reason to attempt to gas light every potential partner that you might have – because women are all evil and terrible and you’re just a “nice guy”.
Also, your profile says 5’9″ but I’m willing to be [sic] money that you’re 5’7″ in heels.
How’d I do, Rob?
While it’s not clear whether Rob responded to the scathing message, I think we can all agree he got the message loud and clear.
Brittany has since deleted her dating profile and is living by the ‘old school tactic of waiting for a man to approach me in the produce section of Whole Foods’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Dating, Dating apps, Gaslighting, hinge, Negging, Sex and Relationships