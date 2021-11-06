Man Admits Swapping His Wife’s Cat 6 Years Ago And She Still Doesn’t Know

Alamy

They say the key to a strong marriage is honesty, but as one husband has revealed, there are some secrets that are probably better kept to themselves.

In a truly unbelievable Reddit revelation, a man has blown the lid on his deepest, darkest moment, explaining how he swapped his wife’s cat more than half a decade ago, and never told her.

Posting in the sub reddit r/TrueOffMyChest, the man explains that he had taken a dislike to his then-girlfriend’s ‘extremely aggressive’ black cat, accusing it of scratching, hissing and pooping everywhere.

Then, one day when his girlfriend was out of town, he said ‘it scratched the sh*t out of my arm. I joked to the cat that it’s not special and I’ll replace it if it scratches again. The joke stuck with me until I had thought about it enough that it wasn’t a joke.’

In a spur of the moment decision, the man drove to a nearby cat shelter, and found an identical, far better behaved cat. ‘So I adopted it, took it to my wife’s apartment, settled it in, then drove her original cat to an animal shelter a town over,’ he revealed.

‘It’s been 6 years since then. We got married 4 years ago. We still have the swapped cat. It answers to the original cat’s name. My wife knows nothing. She loves this cat and brags about how much better behaved it is. Everytime I see it, I feel like a total piece of sh*t.’

The story has shocked Reddit users, with one person writing ‘I would absolutely be considering divorce if I ever found this out.’

‘You don’t get to give away someone’s pet to a shelter, without informing them,’ another wrote.

That being said, some people found the whole saga pretty amusing, with one user commenting, ‘This is some Seinfeld tier shenanigans right here.’

The man quite sensibly left out any identifiable details, so for his sake let’s hope he’s able to keep the proverbial cat in the bag.