Man Banned From National Park For Trying To Cook Chickens In Hot Spring

Roast Chicken Hot Spring PA Images/Pixabay

An Idaho Falls man has been banned from one of the US’s most famous national parks after trying to cook chickens in a hot spring.

Hiking is hungry work. Prior to exploring the countryside, climbing hills and becoming one with nature, it’s sensible to prepare: bring plenty of water, sandwiches and other snacks to keep your energy levels up.

Some people might even make a small fire and cook some grub, whether it’s marshmallows or sausages. However, in the case of this man, he tried to use the Earth’s natural heat to roast some chickens.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park PA Images

Back on August 7 this year, a Yellowstone National Park ranger received a call informing them of a group hiking towards Shoshone Geyser Basin with cooking pots, a notoriously dangerous thermal area where visitors aren’t permitted to walk outside of specific trails, nor are they allowed to throw anything into the springs.

After venturing along to meet the group, she found 10 people – including a child – in addition to two whole chickens in a burlap sack sitting in a hot spring.

A park spokeswoman explained to East Idaho News that the Idaho Falls man, plus two others, were cited with ‘foot travel in a thermal area’, with the first gentleman also ordered to appear at a Mammoth Hot Springs court.

Roast Chicken Pixabay

On September 10, the unidentified man pleaded guilty to the citation as well charges for violating closures and use limits. In addition to paying a $1,200 fine, he’s since been banned from Yellowstone, a national park which encompasses three states: Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. He’ll also serve two years of unsupervised probation.

Nearly 20 years ago, KING-TV’s Evening Magazine host John Curley and his producer faced similar punitive measures after digging a hole in the thermal area in a bid to show off how the heat could cook chicken.

Yellowstone National Park PA Images

After receiving a $150 fine and two years of probation, the show’s creators admitted it was illegal and ‘just plain dumb’, as per the Napa Valley Register.

Yellowstone’s website explains: ‘Stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas. Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature. Keep your children close and don’t let them run.’

Another spokeswoman also earlier warned: ‘It’s very dangerous to step off of boardwalks or established pathways because the ground in the thermal areas is very thin. You can easily step through and get into hot water — in more ways than one.’

