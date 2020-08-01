Man Becomes World’s First To Have New Penis Built On Arm After Old One Falls Off
A man who lost his penis due to an infection had a new one built on his arm and, while the arm appendage was to be transferred to where it belonged, it’s been left on the man’s arm for four years.
Malcolm MacDonald, 45, lost his manhood back in 2014 after a long-term perineum infection turned into sepsis – something which ultimately caused his penis to drop off.
In a bid to give Malcolm another penis, surgeons built him one on his arm for it to be later move to where a penis should be.
After lots of back and forth and Malcolm having to change surgery dates, he was finally set to have the surgery in April but, due to the ongoing pandemic, this was cancelled.
But, what happened to his old appendage? Well, Malcolm simply put it in the bin.
He explained the devastating moment he lost it:
I had struggled for years with an infection in my perineum but I had no idea what could happen. It spread to my fingers and toes and turned them black. When I saw my penis go black I was beside myself. It was like a horror film. I was in a complete panic.
I knew deep down it was gone and I was going to lose it, then one day it just dropped off on to the floor. Because I had been through the devastation of knowing I was going to lose it, I just picked it up and put it in the bin.
I went to the hospital and they said the best they could do for me was to roll the remaining stump up like a little sausage roll. It was heartbreaking.
For two years after the incident, Malcolm explained that he felt like a ‘shadow of a man’ before his GP suggested he got in touch with Professor David Ralph, an expert in phallus construction at London’s University College Hospital. Professor Ralph has been dubbed the ‘penis master’.
Professor Ralph explained the arm-graft procedure would take up to two years before it could be removed and put down below, something which Malcolm was happy with. Malcolm received £50,000 from the NHS so he could go ahead with it all.
When he received the funding, Malcolm said it was like ‘all his Christmases all at once’ and that he had confidence in Professor Ralph.
Apparently surgeons chose the arm for building the new penis due to its skin quality and sensation. Right-handed Malcolm then had a skin flap taken from his left arm and rolled to form a ‘penis’, with its own blood vessels and nerves. They created a urethra and installed two tubes inflated with a hand-pump, allowing him to have a ‘mechanical’ erection.
Malcolm explained what it was like seeing the penis – which he nicknamed Jimmy – on his arm for the first time:
When I saw it on my arm for the first time I was so, so proud. After everything I had been through it didn’t feel weird at all – it was just a part of me. I was like any other man, I just couldn’t leave it alone to begin with. I thought it was the best thing ever.
While Malcolm was OK with having the additional body part on his arm for two years, he didn’t think it would end up staying there for double that amount of time.
Speaking about having the penis on his arm for so long, he said:
Of course it is mad – having a penis on your arm. Not even I am used to it. But when you think about it, it’s actually amazing. That they can make me a new penis at all is incredible – but that they can build it on my arm is mind-blowing.
It looks like something out of a weird sci-fi comic. But it’s my chance at a normal life. It’s been the first step towards being able to go to the toilet and even being intimate with someone.
Malcolm hopes to get his manhood restored to its rightful home by the end of the year.
