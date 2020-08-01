Man Becomes World’s First To Have New Penis Built On Arm After Old One Falls Off

I had struggled for years with an infection in my perineum but I had no idea what could happen. It spread to my fingers and toes and turned them black. When I saw my penis go black I was beside myself. It was like a horror film. I was in a complete panic.

I knew deep down it was gone and I was going to lose it, then one day it just dropped off on to the floor. Because I had been through the devastation of knowing I was going to lose it, I just picked it up and put it in the bin.

I went to the hospital and they said the best they could do for me was to roll the remaining stump up like a little sausage roll. It was heartbreaking.