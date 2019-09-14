Man Being ‘Fired’ Brings Emotional Support Clown To Meeting

Joshua Jack

We’ve all heard of support animals before, whether it be a comforting dog or a reliable rabbit, but rather than a furry friend one guy opted to lean on a (human) clown to help him through a stressful situation.

Joshua Jack brought the emotional support clown along to a meeting with his employers after he received an email telling him they needed to discuss his role at the New Zealand company.

The Auckland man got a bad feeling about the meeting and as the email mentioned he could bring someone along with him for support, Jack ‘thought it was best to bring in a professional’.

The employee paid $200 to hire Joe the clown, who arrived at Jack’s office dressed in a blue wig, a yellow waistcoat, chequered trousers and colourful shoes.

He attended the meeting with the apprehensive man and sat alongside him, opposite the employers. As it turned out, Jack was right about his bad feeling as the company had decided to let him go.

However, the clown proved his worth as, according to the New Zealand Herald, he blew up balloons and twisted them into a series of animals throughout the meeting. When it came time for the employers to hand over Jack’s redundancy paperwork, the emotional support clown mimed crying to inject a bit of humour into the situation.

In an interview with local radio station Magic Talk, Jack admitted the emotional support clown was a bit distracting from time to time but overall he stood by his decision to bring in the character, who entertained both himself and his employers.

He commented:

It was sort of noisy, him making balloon animals, so we did have to tell him to be quiet from time-to-time.

Jack said his bosses at the advertising agency were grateful he decided to ‘spice up the meeting’ and ‘could see the humorous side.’

He added:

He was $200 so basically he was, I assume, one of the best clowns in Auckland. I definitely recommend bringing Joe or another clown. Highly recommended. [The employers] were getting a free service and also getting the entertainment from Joe the clown. I mean, I did get fired, but apart from that it was all smooth running.

Though Jack’s time at the company came to an end after the meeting, the New Zealand Herald report he landed on his feet and has since been hired elsewhere.

