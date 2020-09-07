Man Blows Up Part Of His House While Chasing Fly Pixabay/Wikimedia

A man from France has ended up inadvertently blowing up part of his own house while chasing a pesky fly.

The man, who is reported to be in his 80s, apparently became irritated by the winged insect buzzing around while tucking into his dinner on the evening of Friday, September 4.

Making a grab for his electronic fly swat, the unnamed man, who lives in the village of Parcoul-Chenaud in Dordogne, attempted to take the pest down. However, as he swatted about in his kitchen, he had no idea of the leaking gas cylinder right by him.

fly Pxhere

All the commotion led to a reaction between the swat and the gas, resulting an explosion which blew up half his kitchen, Sud Ouest reports.

Thankfully, the elderly man was somehow able to escape relatively unscathed following his run in with the fly, having only suffered a burn to his hand. It’s unclear whether or not the fly was able to make a dash for it.

A section of the man’s roof was also damaged during the blast, and the home is said to be currently uninhabitable.

Family members are now repairing the house while the man stays at a local campsite, where he is hopefully being left unbothered by any flies.

flies Needpix

As bizarre as this story might sound, this is far from the only time that an encounter with a insect has led to catastrophe.

In 2018, a man from Fresno, California, actually burned down his parents’ house in a bid to rid the house of some spiders.

The man, who had been house sitting, used a blowtorch to attack an infestation of Black Widow spiders and ended up accidentally causing significant damage to the property.

The man fortunately made it out of the building safely, and nobody else had been home at the time, according to the Metro.

flies PxHere

In 2019, a three vehicle traffic collision occurred after a wasp or bee flew through the window of one of the cars involved, causing the driver to lose control.

As reported by Wigan Today, emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, which had resulted in one of the cars landing on its roof.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said that one woman had been taken to hospital in the aftermath of the collision, however no details of any injuries were reported.