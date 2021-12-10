Man Born Without Legs Breaks World Record By Running On His Hands

Guinness World Records/YouTube

The Olympics and Paralympics celebrated a host of incredible feats this summer, but another impressive athletic achievement took place earlier in the year, at an unassuming indoor sports track in Ohio.

It was there in February that Zion Clark broke a world record that’s yet to feature at a major sporting event, by walking 20 metres on his hands in less than five seconds.

Clark took to his old high school gym to post the latest entry in an inspiring list of achievements for the 23-year-old athlete, businessman and motivational speaker who, as a result of a rare condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome, was born without legs.

Guinness World Records/YouTube

Over the course of his life Clark has faced the challenges that stem from his condition head on, and has never let them hold him back, with the 4.78 second time he posted on that Ohio track just the latest example of his ‘no excuses’ mantra.

‘I will always work with what I’ve got because I don’t really have any other cards that are dealt to me… I’ve got to play them the right way so I can be successful and win the card game,’ Clark told the Guinness Book of World Records following his achievement. ‘The older I got, the stronger I got. And one day I remember I just got up on my hands and was like ‘OK this is how I’m doing it.’

Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant, Clark spent almost his entire childhood in the foster care system, and recalls being bullied and ‘beaten up’ during his time at school. But despite his negative experiences, he forged his own path, coming out with good grades and becoming a top high school wrestler, competing against able-bodied students.

‘If I could talk to all those people who bullied me, beat me up and really disrespected me, do you know what I’d say? I’d say thank you. Because it really made me stronger,’ Clark said.

‘The message I would give to kids with disabilities or anyone with a disability would be – It’s going to be hard, but if you’ve got the heart and the determination, you can go get what’s yours. If you’re disabled or you’re not disabled, the message stays the same.’

@big_z_2020/Instagram

Clark was eventually adopted by his mother, Kimberli Hawkins, just days before he was set to age out of the foster-care system, and since leaving school has developed a career not only as an athlete but as a motivational speaker, sharing his story with audiences across the United States.

And after successfully breaking the record for the fastest 20m walked on hands, he’s got his sights set on more sporting glory, aiming to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics as a wrestler and a wheelchair racer – an achievement that would see him become the first American to compete in both games.