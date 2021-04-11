Man Calls Police On Group Of People Dressed As Dinosaurs In Local Park

SWNS

A group of people who had visited a local park dressed as dinosaurs were forced to flee after someone called the police on them.

Last Saturday, April 3, Samantha Clarkson, her husband and friends organised a ‘park dinosaur run’ in Bolton to keep her children entertained.

As expected, the sight of five grown adults wearing 7ft-tall inflatable dinosaur outfits attracted other young children in the park, who happily watched on as the dinosaurs completed their run.

However, Clarkson said things took a turn for the worse when a man approached the group and asked whether they had obtained a permit.

She said that at first, it seemed the man was just interested in what they were doing, but upon learning the group did not have a permit, he called the police.

‘We were having a wonderful time and kids were loving it, then we found out some idiot had phoned the police, I couldn’t believe it. We were just trying to cheer some kids up after such a miserable year, we weren’t hurting anyone,’ Clark said.

Under current coronavirus guidelines, people from up to 2 households can meet in groups of six outdoors.

She added: ‘We had no choice but to leave because we didn’t want to risk getting arrested, although watching the police chase dinosaurs would have been funny.’

‘It was such a shame because the kids haven’t had much to do over the past 12 months, which is why we wanted to go out in the outfits.’

Clarkson, a childminder, had posted on Facebook prior to the run to let locals know they could attend with their kids. She said her sons had also attended to ensure the crowd remained socially distanced.

‘We were concerned about the safety aspect and we made sure that everyone would take care, that’s why my sons came. Everyone was being sensible anyway, there were no problems at all,’ she said.