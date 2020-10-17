Man Captures Ghostly Face While Photographing Historic Scottish Ruins
With Halloween just around the corner, all things spooky are starting to surface, and this creepy photo has started to make the rounds.
In the picture of some old Scottish ruins located in Douglas Park, North Ayrshire, you see what appears to be a human face peering out of one of the windows.
The face can be seen extremely clearly, as if someone is stood there – but there was no one to be seen when the photograph was taken.
For sceptics on social media, the photographer provided the negatives of the photos taken where the eerie figure can still be seen, leaving everyone completely stumped.
The photographer behind the picture, who wished to remain anonymous, said:
At the time of taking the picture I didn’t feel anything out of the ordinary, nothing weird. When I develop a film, I always scan it. It makes it easier to determine the quality of the photo and which is worthy of being made into a print using the enlarger.
The face was pretty obvious on the scan. I felt happy that I captured something that looks like this – something I find interesting to look at – and later a bit proud to have something to show people who like mysteries.
People online congratulated the photographer on the unique picture, with one writing, ‘Well I’ll give you credit, my photographer friend, I’m having trouble debunking this one,’ while someone else said, ‘Holy crap. I can’t see how this isn’t real. Amazing.’
Someone else dubbed the picture as the ‘most compelling evidence’ they had seen for a long time, adding that it was a ‘great catch’.
Despite people leaning towards believing the picture to be of a real ghost, the photographer himself remains unconvinced.
He said, ‘I honestly don’t think, even after looking at it through a microscope, that there is enough detail to make up specific facial features. Of course it is possible to speculate, but the human brain makes us see familiar features everywhere, especially when we look at it long enough.’
The Scottish resident continued:
As a general rule, I don’t like the term ‘paranormal’. If it exists, it is normal. In the case of ghosts, I don’t know if they exist. I wouldn’t even know how to define a ghost. Is it matter? Energy? Something we don’t understand? I would like to encourage people to come up with their own theories.
Whether you believe in ghosts or not, you can’t deny the photograph is pretty convincing.
