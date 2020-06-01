Man Desperately Tries To Save His Car As It’s Swept Out To Sea At Kent Beach

Deadline News

Horrifying footage reveals the moment bystanders had to plunge into the sea in a bid to save a car that had been carried out by the waves.

Visitors enjoying a day out at Whitstable Beach in Kent last Thursday, May 28, got more than they bargained for when a spot of sunbathing turned into a rescue mission.

The devastating incident was caught on camera by local Lee Dolby, who spotted the car beginning to submerge into the water.

Check it out here:

In the clip, you can see a man whizzing around the car on a jet ski while Dolby zooms in on the car, which by this point is bobbing around in the sea.

Another man appears wearing a life jacket and attempts to get hold of the car, but has no success.

‘That geezer’s just lost his car,’ Dolby can be heard saying in the clip.

As the severity of the situation begins to dawn on everyone, a third person appears with a rope and wades into the water to attach it to the front of the car.

With the help of several others – including Dolby and his 13-year-old boy Harry – they manage to drag the now-drenched Volkswagen out of the water. Another clip shows the soaking (and probably knackered) car back onto the shore.

‘I got in to help recover the jet ski trailer and my eldest boy Harry got in to recover items that floated from car such as clothes and plastic bags, fuel cans,’ Dolby said of the rescue mission. ‘It was quiet on the beach until this happened, which caused a gathering of onlookers.’

He added:

Then a 4×4 pulled up and helped tow it out of the water, but obviously it wasn’t able to start. It was moved to a safe place waiting for recovery.

Dolby later shared the dramatic footage on Facebook, telling his friends:

Just popped down the beach for an hour with the boys and see this fella trying to unload his jet ski and parked a little too close. Couple of waves came and claimed his car!

The clip was then shared more than 3,000 times, with many people baffled as to how it could’ve happened.

‘How is that even possible. He must have reversed it that far in the back wheels were in the water ffs hahah [sic],’ one person joked.

On a serious note, he must be gutted. Poor fella.