Man Discovers His Own Face In Mountain Complete With His Goatee

A guy discovered his own face in a mountain, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Nico Meier, 38, noticed a face-looking stone in the mountain while out with his girlfriend in Hoch-Ybrig, Switzerland, last month.

Making the comment to his girlfriend, she then noticed not only did it look like a face, but it actually looked like Nico’s face.

Nico then films the funny moment as he moves the camera so the viewer can see a profile of his face and the mountain at the same time revealing that the peak did look exactly like his face – it’s like a Swedish twist on Mount Rushmore.

Speaking of the funny moment shot on February 13, Nico said:

We passed by the mountain, and i just noticed that it looked like a face. My girlfriend then pointed out the resemblance to me and we had a good laugh.

