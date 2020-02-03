Man Draws On Eyebrows For Interview After Shaving Them Off While On Bender

I had been drinking with my friends from Friday through to Sunday, and by Sunday night we had ran out of stupid things to do so we each shaved off one eyebrow. When I sobered up it was still funny, and then it didn’t stop being funny until I realised that I had to attend that interview during the week.

To be honest, at the time I was really young and really dumb, and I genuinely didn’t understand why I didn’t get the job, so yeah I was confused. I ended up removing the sharpie eyebrow and just rocked the singular brow – that was less embarrassing somehow.

But my eyebrows are pretty prominent and it took ages to grow back. I googled ways to stimulate hair growth and ended up brushing the hair follicles with a toothbrush every night.