Man Driving Stolen Car Crashes Into Woman Driving Another Stolen Car In Oregon

On the morning of July 5, 2020, Newberg-Dundee Police officers responded to a report of a suspect that had just stolen a victim’s Toyota Land Cruiser. Officers located the stolen vehicle moments later as it drove through town. The suspect attempted to elude police through downtown Newberg and crashed the Land Cruiser into an occupied Buick Regal near E. Franklin & College St.

Officers took the suspect into custody from the Land Cruiser, but then learned the Buick Regal was also stolen from a completely unrelated crime that had been reported about three weeks prior. The driver of the stolen Buick was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested as well.