Man Exposes Just How Confusing British Measurements Are In Hilarious Video

A self-described ‘foreigner in the UK’ has highlighted just how confusing British measurements can be for those who aren’t used to using them.

Saying that, I’ve been attempting to use British measurements for 25 years and I still get confused.

TikToker Kenzo Mizumoto has racked up more than 167,000 followers on the platform by sharing videos in a bid to ‘make you chuckle’, with one of his most recent posts giving an insight into his life as a ‘foreigner’ in London.

Mizumoto, who goes by @kenzomizumoto on Instagram, wasted no time in addressing the confusing nature of measurements, portraying two different characters in his video as he said: ‘Okay, hold on, so you’re telling me that in the UK, depending on what you’re doing, people will use different measurements for everything?’

Check out his video below:

The TikToker then began to hone in on the circumstances in which Brits might use different units of measurement, highlighting the sheer amount in use and how nonsensical it seems, when you really start to think about it.

After establishing that speed is measured in miles per hour, he moved on to distance, which has different measurements depending on the distance you’re talking about.

He acknowledged there are ‘metres, feet and inches’ for short distances before joking that both kilometres and miles are acceptable for longer distances – ‘kilometres’ for if you’re ‘jogging’, but ‘miles’ for other modes of travel.

Next, he turned his attention to mass, portraying himself as both explainer and listener as he noted you can use stones and pounds when weighing people, but ‘kilos, grams and tons’ in other circumstances – a realisation that left him in despair, saying: ‘Oh my God, just pick one.’

Last but not least, Mizumoto tackled volume, clarifying one unit of measurement everyone in the UK is familiar with: pints.

He explained: ‘If it’s beer, pints. Everything else is in litres… However, if it’s dairy milk, it’s pints, but if it’s plant-based milk, it’s litres.’

Having made it to the end of his ‘lesson’, the TikToker joked: ‘Nah, screw this, I’m going to Canada.’

Mizumoto shared the video ‘for [his] fellow foreigners in the UK’, though he has been met with praise and agreement from those who were born and raised here, with one writing ‘being British is having to Google inches to cm multiple times a week’.

With so many in agreement about the confusing nature of British measurements, maybe it’s time for us to come together and demand a more simple system. Until then, at least we have Google.