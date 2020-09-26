Man Facing Jail After Leaving Negative Hotel Reviews In Thailand Sea View Resort & Spa Koh Chang/TripAdvisor/richardbarrowthailand/Facebook

An American man is facing legal action and possible jail time after leaving a negative review for a hotel in Thailand.

The tourist is accused of ‘damage to the reputation of the hotel’ against the country’s anti-defamation laws, after leaving a poor review for the Sea View Resort on Tripadvisor.

If found guilty, the man faces up to two years in prison, as well as a hefty fine.

Colonel Thanapon Taemsara of Koh Chang police told AFP: ‘The Sea View Resort owner filed a complaint that the defendant had posted unfair reviews on his hotel on the Tripadvisor website,’ Asia Times reports.

The tourist is accused of causing ‘damage to the reputation of the hotel,’ as well as arguing with staff after reportedly not paying a corkage fee for alcohol. In his review, the man said staff were ‘unfriendly’ and acted ‘like they don’t want anyone here’.

The man was reportedly detained by immigration police, before being freed on bail.

According to the resort, the man had posted multiple reviews on different sites over the past few weeks, one of which was posted in June and accused the hotel of ‘modern day slavery’.

The hotel said:

We chose to file a complaint to serve as a deterrent, as we understood he may continue to write negative reviews week after week for the foreseeable future.

Thailand’s anti-defamation laws are notorious. Earlier this year, a local journalist was given two years in prison after tweeting about working conditions at a chicken farm.