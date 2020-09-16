Man Finds Apparent Brain Washed Ashore On Beach

I don’t really know how to explain it, it didn’t register as a human brain. I was just like: ‘What is this?’

I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band. Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast – kind of. It took a little bit for it to really (register) of what was going on; it was a brain.