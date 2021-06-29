unilad
Man Gatecrashes Live News Report To Perform Unreal Magic Trick

by : Julia Banim on : 29 Jun 2021 11:28
Man Gatecrashes Live News Report To Perform Unreal Magic Trick

Footage has emerged of a man wowing viewers with an incredible magic trick after crashing a live news report.

The magician took his opportunity to shine while the journalist was delivering his report, stealthily performing his impressive tricks just behind his shoulder.

Despite the interruption of a live news report, it’s a pretty brilliant tricks, and this guy absolutely deserves his own show beyond the cheeky intrusion.

Check it out:

The act involved the opportunistic magician pulling an ‘endless’ stream of cards appear out of nowhere, dropping each one to the ground in turn.

Showing his empty hands to the audience watching at home, he then pulled a full deck of cards from his mouth, tossing them into the air.

He managed this with unwavering confidence and showmanship, staring unflinchingly into the camera before walking out of frame, his audience suitably wowed.

The footage has since been shared on Reddit, where users have been left absolutely mesmerised. One person wrote, ‘That was awesome, his energy made that’, while another remarked, ‘It was brilliant. He is so fluid and I’m in awe of his talent.’

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

