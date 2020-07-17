Man Gets Drunk Robbing Restaurant Then Leaves Money And Booze Behind Phat Sammy's/Facebook

We’ve all done some stupid sh*t while drunk, but this guy definitely takes the cake.

An unidentified man got drunk while robbing a restaurant in Huntsville, Alabama, and as a consequence ended up leaving some of the money he was trying to steal.

Phat Sammy’s fortunately had CCTV cameras inside the restaurant that documented the whole ordeal that took place Saturday, July 11.

One of the restaurant’s partners Jeremy Concepcion spoke to a local news outlet about what happened.

Robbery Phat Sammy's/Facebook

As per WAAY 31, he explained:

He [the robber] finds some booze, he finds the lights, and we thought for awhile it’s two different people. At some point he realizes there is cameras. He goes to the back to where the employee room is and finds a dark blue cardigan and a dirty server apron and covers his face with the apron and puts a cardigan on and comes back on the cameras.

He added that the robber was ‘either too drunk to carry it or he got spooked’, which is why he the stuff behind. Luckily Concepcion said what the robber got away with is ‘not a huge loss’.

Robbery Phat Sammy's/Facebook

The restaurant posted about the incident on its Facebook page and fortunately saw the funny side of things.

Prior to realising it was just one man in the video, the restaurant posted:

Some Pirates broke in last night and stole all of our Booty in the register and some RUM! NOT THE RUM!!! Thankfully nobody was here, what was lost will be earned back. They at least respected the mask policy. If anyone has any information on a couple of dudes with what looks like matching leg tattoos (#friendgoals), please let us know! We know times are hard guys, WE KNOW, so if y’all Pirates see this, at least spend it at your favorite local joint, leave us a review if the rum was good. [sic]

Someone commented on the post, saying: ‘I’ve heard such great things about Phat Sammy’s but this post solidified the fact that I absolutely HAVE to support your business now. I laughed SO hard. Hope you find the losers.’

Another person applauded the business for keeping their ‘sense of humour’ while someone else joked they hope the robber is sent to Davy Jones’ locker.

Joking aside, Huntsville police are asking for people to get in touch if they have any information on the burglary and if they recognise the man in the video.