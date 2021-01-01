Man Got So Drunk He Legally Changed His Name To Celine Dion And Forgot About It BPM Media

Going into 2021, many of us may be following the mantra of ‘new year, new me’ – and this guy has taken the phrase quite literally.

Previously named Thomas Dodd, the 30-year-old legally changed his name to Celine Dion after enjoying one too many drinks while watching the My Heart Will Go On singer perform over the festive period.

Advert 10

The Celine Dion superfan paid £89 to legally change his name to that of the Canadian singer’s – and forgot he had done it until he received the confirmatory papers.

PA Images

Thomas, now Mr Celine Dion, described himself as being ‘obsessed’ with the singer, and that he nearly fainted when he opened the letter confirming the name change.

Speaking about his drunken antics, Mr Dion said, ‘I am slightly obsessed with her, I’m not going to lie. During lockdown I’ve been watching a lot of live concerts on the TV. I can only think I’ve been watching one of hers and had a ‘great idea’ after a few drinks.’

Advert 10

He continued:

I walked in from work and there was a big white envelope with ‘do not bend’ written across it. I nearly passed out in my kitchen when I opened it. My initial concern was, how on earth do I tell the HR department at work that I need to change my email footer? Now I’m thinking it could be a great way to get backstage.

BPM Media

Work aside, Mr Dion is hoping he doesn’t get pulled over by the police anytime soon, as explaining his name could prove ‘a bit awkward’.

Advert 10

Discussing people’s reactions to his name change, Mr Dion said, ‘Apparently it’s the funniest thing people have read in 2020. I’m glad it’s entertaining people though, it’s not been the best year. Hopefully it will give people a laugh, even if it is at my expense.’

His mum didn’t initially see the funny side of things, however. He explained:

My mother didn’t see the funny side though. I did explain it could be worse and it could’ve been Boris Johnson – we’re just lucky he doesn’t have any live concerts. She’s laughing about it now.

Mr Dion added, ‘I told my sister and she choked on her sandwich. They seem to be seeing the funny side.’

Advert 10

BPM Media

Maybe Mr Dion should have told his mum that That’s The Way It Is now, as he apparently doesn’t have any plans to change his name back anytime soon.