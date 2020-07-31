Man Grabs Hornets Nest With Bare Hands And Eats It u/wh1t30ut/Reddit

If you saw a hornets’ nest, you’d probably leave it well alone, right?

Advert

Apparently not everyone though, as this guy decided to grab a hornets’ nest with his bare hands and eat it.

The unnamed man in the video, which appeared on Reddit yesterday, July 30, is thought to be directing his actions towards an ex-partner, as he started the strange video with, ‘You wanted him b*tch? Is that who you really wanted?’

Man Grabs Hornets Nest With Bare Hands And Eats It u/wh1t30ut/Reddit

He then says, ‘You sure about that?’, before grabbing the hornets’ nest, squeezing the contents of it in his hands and shoving it into his mouth. If I was his ex, the answer to that question after seeing that video would most definitely be yes, I’m sure.

Advert

After eating the hornets (which I hear are a great source of protein…) and the remnants of their nest, the man repeatedly says, ‘There he is.’ Is his ex dating an insect now, or what?

Check it out for yourself here:

Despite it being a bit, well, out of the ordinary, the video has received 67,500 upvotes.

People on Reddit have, naturally, responded hilariously to the video. One person wrote, ‘I assumed he’d use his hand to take it down and did not like the thought of that, but I was not expecting him to crush it in his first and eat it. No I did not.’

Someone else wrote, ‘I don’t know why, but as soon as I saw his face I just assumed that the wasps were going in his mouth. I didn’t even question it, despite the insanity of that action.’

Another user joked, ‘Instead of sending out resumes, he should send out this video. Somebody, somewhere, is looking for a guy who can eat bees.’

Advert

Man Grabs Hornets Nest With Bare Hands And Eats It u/wh1t30ut/Reddit

Some Reddit users even asked how the man was still alive. Despite hornet stings packing a punch, it’s rare they lead to someone dying. If someone dies after being stung, it’s most likely due to a severe allergic reaction, rather than the venom itself.

National Geographic explained their stings:

Workers defend their hive with potent stingers. Though these insects do not sting humans unless provoked, some people are allergic to their venom and can have very dangerous reactions to a sting.

While honeybees’ venom is more toxic than that of a hornet, I still wouldn’t advise eating them either.