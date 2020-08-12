Man Has Genitals Burned By Lightning Strike @112cmadrid/@GquirogaGonzalo/Real Press

A man’s genitals were burned after he was struck by lightning in Spain.

Advert

On Tuesday morning, August 11, a 61-year-old, who hasn’t been named, was standing in his garden on Cieza Street in the city of Torrelodones in the Autonomous Community of Madrid. However, his tranquility was disturbed when the skies decided to attack.

The gentleman was holding an umbrella when the bolt struck through his left leg, causing burns around his singed genitals.

The lightning in Madrid was both jaw-dropping and terrifying. You can see it for yourself in the video below:

Advert

According to local news reports, the lightning strike went through his umbrella-carrying right hand first, before causing injury to his groin. An emergency services spokesperson explained: ‘He has serious burns on the exit area around his genitals and left leg.’

He was treated at his home by paramedics, before being transported to Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital. There have been no further updates regarding the man’s condition.

Lightning Strike Umbrella @112cmadrid/Real Press

Europe has been experiencing a spate of thunderstorms, with the Community of Madrid placed on ‘orange alert’ for severe weather, according to the State Meteorological Agency. As well as bodily harm, the storm caused havoc for local transport, with metro stations temporarily closing due to the flash flooding.

Nine public parks have also been cordoned off as a precaution amid the storms, with the city council telling residents to not stand under trees while open-air events have been suspended.

Lightning Strike MADRID @GquirogaGonzalo/Real Press

On Monday, August 10, over in Puertollano, a petrol tank exploded after it was struck by lightning. Further rainfall and ‘violent storms’ are predicted for the coming days.

In the UK last night, swathes of people took to social media to share images of lightning filling the skies. Young Scot’s CEO Louise McDonald wrote: ‘The current lightning storm over Edinburgh is extraordinary – not sure I’ve seen anything like it here?’

Advert

Another user wrote: ‘All these videos of the lightning, rain and cars floating in water from Edinburgh. This is it. This is how The Day After Tomorrow starts. Some c*nt get Jake Gyllenhaal on the blower.’

As a result of the storms, there are 17 flood alerts active across Scotland, with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency warning of ‘flooding of properties, parts of communities and disruption to travel and infrastructure are possible from surface water and rivers’.

The Met Office has currently issued a yellow warning for large parts of the UK, noting that ‘further thunderstorms may develop on Wednesday afternoon bringing the potential for disruption’.