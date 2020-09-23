Man Has Nose Removed And Tongue Split So He Can Look Like An Alien
A man who had his nose removed and tongue split to look like an alien says he is only 16% through his ‘Black Alien Project’.
French-born Anthony Loffredo had to travel to Barcelona to have the procedures as they are considered illegal in France.
While body modification is becoming more popular, Loffredo has definitely taken it to new extremes.
In addition to now having no nose and his tongue split in two, Loffredo has tattooed his entire skin and the whites of his eyes, has piercings all over his face including through his chin, and has had Hell Boy-esque implants put into his head. He also appears to have had his ears removed.
In a 2017 interview with French newspaper Midi Libre, Loffredo opened up about his dreams of looking like an alien, saying:
From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body. I had a click when I was a security guard. I realised that I was not living my life the way I wanted.
I stopped everything at 24 and left for Australia. It has become normal, even unconscious, to constantly think about my plans for the next few months. I love getting into the shoes of a scary character.
His ‘Black Alien Project’ appears to have been making headway over the past few months despite the ongoing health crisis. Back in April, Loffredo shared a picture of himself with a fully tattooed face, head implants and piercings telling his followers his alien transformation was 10% complete.
Loffredo has been visiting Barcelona-based body modifier Oscar Marquez for much of his work. Marquez himself is quite a distinctive-looking guy, with several piercings, tattoos and implants in his head – but his client is definitely winning in terms of who looks the most unique.
It wasn’t until recently Loffredo underwent his rhinotomy to top off his alien look.
On September 15, he shared a video showing off his new nose-less face with the caption:
Like in a dream … I live this dream … thank you to you @oscarmarquezbodymod you will have marked my life … now I can walk head high thanks to you I am proud of what we did together.
In a photo shared yesterday, September 22, Loffredo said his ‘Black Alien Project’ is now 16% complete, so who knows what else he has in store for his transformation.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Alien, Anthony Loffredo, Black Alien Project, body modification, Instagram, Now
CreditsVT and 1 other
VT
Man has nose removed and tongue split in order to become real-life alien
Anthony Loffredo/Instagram