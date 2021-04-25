Man Has Perfect Response To Guy Questioning If Women Actually Have It Worse Than Men
A man who describes himself as ‘your friendly neighbourhood feminist’ had the perfect response when a TikTok user questioned whether there were any statistics to prove that ‘women have it worse than men.’
In what appears to be a now-deleted video, the TikTok user addressed his female viewers and asked for ‘statistical proof’ regarding the lack of equality between men and women.
Ignoring the fact that the TikToker asked women to do the research for him, beginning his video with ‘alright ladies’, another male creator decided to respond to the video with some telling, hard-and-fast statistics.
Check it out below:
@mrvdk##stitch with @2700relle ##stats ##feminism ##feminist ##feministiktok ##toxicmasculinity ##toxicmasculinitycheck ##exprESSIEyourself ##men ##women ##facts♬ original sound – MrVDK
The TikToker, who goes by MrVDK on the platform, rattled off a number of facts to highlight gender equality, starting with issues in engineering.
He said: ‘Women are 47% more likely to suffer severe injuries in car crashes because safety features are designed for men.’
MrVDK then turned his attention to a series of other issues as he continued:
33,000 girls become child brides every day.
Women in rural parts of Africa spend 40 billion [collective] hours a year collecting water.
At the rate we’re going it will take 108 years to close the gender pay gap.
As of right now only six countries give women equal legal work rights as men.
And for every female film character there are 2.24 more men.
The TikToker ended his video by explaining he was ‘doing [his] best’ to ‘knock down toxic masculinity’ and he has been praised for his efforts by commenters, with one person proposing that we ‘replace all the misogynists’ with clones of him.
Another responded ‘Not all heroes wear capes’, while a third wrote: ‘Thank you for your work soldier’.
Some viewers decided to further back up the TikToker’s point by responding with facts of their own, raising issues about sexual harassment, childbirth and laws regarding women’s bodies.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Credits@MrVDK/TikTok
@MrVDK/TikTok