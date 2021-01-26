unilad
Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’

by : Emily Brown on : 26 Jan 2021 07:19
Man Has Nose And Top Lip Removed To Become 'Black Alien'Man Has Nose And Top Lip Removed To Become 'Black Alien'@the_black_alien_project/Instragram

A 32-year-old man has had top lip removed as part of his bid to become a ‘black alien’. 

Anthony Loffredo has undergone numerous procedures in order to completely transform his body after becoming ‘passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body’ from a young age.

Over the years he has covered his entire body, including his eyeballs, in tattoos; had his tongue split; received numerous facial piercings and had his nose removed.

Man has top lip removedMan has top lip removed@the_black_alien_project/Instragram

One of Anthony’s latest procedures involved the removal of his top lip, which now gathers upwards in a point towards his nose, leaving his front teeth exposed.

The 32-year-old opened up about his unusual look to French newspaper Midi Libre in 2017, when he explained he had been working as a security guard when he realised he was ‘not living [his] life the way [he] wanted’.

At 24, he ‘stopped everything’ and left to travel to Australia.

Anthony commented:

It has become normal, even unconscious, to constantly think about my plans for the next few months. I love getting into the shoes of a scary character.

I often settle down somewhere and play a role, especially at night in the dark streets, he has fun.

I explore the contrast between the role I play and myself.

Man has top lip removed to become black alienMan has top lip removed to become black alien@the_black_alien_project/Instragram
Anthony is from France, but had to travel to Spain to undergo his nose-removal surgery as it is illegal in his own country.

The procedure has left him with two concave holes for nostrils, while the removal of his top lip left him struggling to speak.

In spite of the effort he has had to go through to get his nose removed, he said he can walk with his ‘head high’ thanks to the man who performed the procedure.

Showing off his new look, he wrote on Instagram: ‘Like in a dream … I live this dream … thank you to you @oscarmarquezbodymod you will have marked my life … now I can walk head high thanks to you I am proud of what we did together.’

Man has nose removed to become black alienMan has nose removed to become black alien@the_black_alien_project/Instragram

Anthony is far from finished with his transformations, with recent Instagram posts indicating the ‘evolution’ of his ‘black alien project’ is only 20% complete.

During a live question and answer session on Instagram he told viewers he dreams of removing his skin and replacing it with metal. Up next on the list for modifications are his arms, legs, fingers and the back of the head.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

