Man In Tears As He Reunites With Deceased Wife Through Virtual Reality

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Jan 2021 17:44
MBClife/YouTube

A man broke down in tears after being reunited with his dead wife using virtual reality – and he won’t be the only one crying by the end of the video.

It was done as part of a TV documentary that creates virtual reality experiences to allow grieving family members to be ‘reunited’ with their loved ones.

South Korean man Kim Jung-soo went on the MBC documentary titled [translated from Korean] I Met You to see his late wife again.

Apparently it took six months to prepare for the the couple’s reunion, as they had recreate various interaction movements and Kim’s wife’s voice. This was achieved by utilising an actor’s voice to make her sound as close to that of Kim’s wife as possible.

MBClife/YouTube

According to Yahoo! News, Kim’s wife sadly passed away from a serious illness, leaving him to raise their five children on his own.

The father-of-five had one more wish in life, and that was to see his wife, ‘even just her shadow’, for one last time.

Jong-yun, Kim’s second eldest daughter, spoke about the sweet relationship her parents had. She explained, ‘He would kiss her from time to time when working, when eating, or when watching TV. Even when my mother was sick and lost her hair, my father would say that she was pretty and carried her around.’

In the clip, you see Kim slow dance with the virtual reality-version of his wife, and begins to cry as he does so.

If that’s not enough to hit you hard in this feels this Friday, then nothing will.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Topics: Life, Film and TV, Now, Reunion, South Korea, Virtual Reality

