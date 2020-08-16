Man Jailed For 16 Years Turns Life Around To Become University Professor Open University/BBC

A former drug dealer has turned his life around in prison, and now works as a criminology professor working with students in prisons.

Stephen Akpabio-Klementowski was sentenced to 16 years in prison for dealing drugs following the death of his father when he was a teenager. Stephen admitted he didn’t see the world as a ‘meritocracy’, instead feeling that he had to ‘grab what [he] could’.

For the first three months of his sentence Stephen didn’t speak to anyone, but he began to open up after taking up work in the kitchens. He was later assessed for his educational potential, after which he was encouraged to enrol at the UK’s Open University.

Man turned life around to become lecturer The Open University/BBC

Reflecting on his journey with the BBC, Stephen admitted that the biggest barrier in his push for change was inside himself.

He commented:

I’d left school with no qualifications, nothing. I was scared of my future.

In spite of his fears, Stephen decided to give it a shot, so he spent his days working in the kitchen and his nights studying for his course. He had to study while sitting on the toilet, as his cellmate slept soundly in the bed nearby.

Studying Pexels

Stephen found a new sense of hope once he’d completed his first module, and he found the course was something he could focus on. He found other inmates and guards questioned his motivation, with some telling him that his criminal record would hold him back, but Stephen ignored them, knowing he was changing for the better no matter the outcome.

He commented:

I discovered I loved learning. And that was enough to keep me going.

Stephen was able to leave prison after eight years, by which time he had completed his first degree as well as two further degrees at Masters level.

Following his release, Stephen found a job working with students in prisons, something he loves and that feels ‘deeply personal’ to him because of his own experience behind bars.

Man turned life around to become lecturer Open University/BBC

The lecturer hopes his story will inspire others, as he acknowledged that his initial lack of qualifications had left him with little confidence, but he added, ‘that does not mean that you’re not able to learn’.

He added:

Everyone has the potential and the power to change. I’ve seen it, and I’ve lived it.

Stephen is now proud to have a good life, family and job, and he now hopes other prisoners will use education to help them find a new path upon release.