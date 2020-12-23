Man Jailed For Riding Jet Ski To See Girlfriend During Lockdown Freed In Time For Christmas
One of the most radical reactions to the lockdown restrictions was a man attempting to jet ski across the Irish sea to see his partner.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to restrictions that have frustrated a lot of people. However, not many people decided to jet ski for four hours to the Isle of Man to see their partner.
Twenty-eight-year-old roofer Dale McLaughlan did just this but faced a prison sentence when he arrived. The romantic roofer has now been released from prison, but it’s not quite a romantic ending, as he still won’t be able to see his girlfriend.
The imprisoned romantic has been released in time for Christmas, but will be deported back to Scotland. While his girlfriend, Jessica Radcliffe, described the situation as ‘bitter-sweet’, it seems McLaughlan is grateful to be leaving prison and heading back home.
McLaughlan explained how it felt to be returning to Scotland, telling MailOnline:
I’m overjoyed to be out. I’m just on the ferry home and I’m so happy to be coming home and coming home for Christmas.
There had been plans to allow McLaughlan to stay on the Isle of Man and legal counsel was sought out. However, Radcliffe explained that the hopes of a Christmas together were dashed:
We thought because he’d already isolated for the required time in prison that he’d be ok to come and be with us, but the authorities said he might be liable to being arrested again as he didn’t have a permit to be on the island.
I couldn’t face him spending Christmas in a police cell, so reluctantly we agreed the best thing would be for him to go home to Scotland for now, but we’re definitely going to get together again as soon as we legally can.
The roofer was released three days early and has already changed his Facebook picture to an image of himself and his partner. It seems that the romance will continue after this event, in fact, it seems marriage could well be on the cards.
McLaughlan’s partner Jessica Radcliffe said:
I meant it when I said I’d marry him if he asked me. Anyone who is prepared to cross an ocean to see you has got to be serious.
Let’s hope that the couple can legally meet again once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read