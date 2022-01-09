Man Launches Search For ‘Love Of My Life’ He Met 12 Years Ago On Holiday

MEN Media

Twelve years after they first met, a man from Hull has launched a search to find his holiday love.

Jordan Scott, now 25, was on a Hull KR rugby trip to France when he met 13-year-old Katie by the pool.

Having recently rediscovered love letters from his holiday flame – who he met when he was just 14 years old – Scott is determined to reconnect. ‘She made me laugh and smile’, he recalled.

MEN Media

The holiday romance didn’t last long as both returned home to the UK; Katie to the West Midlands and Scott to East Yorkshire. However, they did keep in contact through letters.

One of the letters read:

My world lights up when I see you and it makes me have butterflies.

Scott has said that re-reading the letters has made him feel like he has ‘lost a loved one’.

Explaining their short-lived romance, Scott said:

At the time I stayed in touch with her, but then lost contact after so long. Now I have found these letters, I want to see if I can rekindle the love and ask her questions.

MEN Media

Determined to find the missed connection, a ‘heartbroken’ Scott shared a post to Facebook along with pictures of the letters.

He captioned the post:

Anyone know a Katie from West Midlands. Get in touch, we will have a chat, I miss you I remember we was together on holiday about 12 years ago.

People soon replied to the post, with some urging Scott to share the story further. One user wrote: ‘get it on Twitter Jord, hope you find your soulmate’.

So, if you recognised the handwriting in any of the above letters or know a Katie from West Midlands, Scott is asking people to get in touch via [email protected]