Man Launches Search For ‘Love Of My Life’ He Met 12 Years Ago On Holiday

by : Shola Lee on : 09 Jan 2022 12:29
MEN Media

Twelve years after they first met, a man from Hull has launched a search to find his holiday love.

Jordan Scott, now 25, was on a Hull KR rugby trip to France when he met 13-year-old Katie by the pool.

Having recently rediscovered love letters from his holiday flame – who he met when he was just 14 years old – Scott is determined to reconnect. ‘She made me laugh and smile’, he recalled.

Jordan Scott (MEN Media)MEN Media

The holiday romance didn’t last long as both returned home to the UK; Katie to the West Midlands and Scott to East Yorkshire. However, they did keep in contact through letters.

One of the letters read:

My world lights up when I see you and it makes me have butterflies.

Scott has said that re-reading the letters has made him feel like he has ‘lost a loved one’.

Explaining their short-lived romance, Scott said:

At the time I stayed in touch with her, but then lost contact after so long. Now I have found these letters, I want to see if I can rekindle the love and ask her questions.

Jordan Scott (MEN Media)MEN Media

Determined to find the missed connection, a ‘heartbroken’ Scott shared a post to Facebook along with pictures of the letters.

He captioned the post:

Anyone know a Katie from West Midlands. Get in touch, we will have a chat, I miss you I remember we was together on holiday about 12 years ago.

People soon replied to the post, with some urging Scott to share the story further. One user wrote: ‘get it on Twitter Jord, hope you find your soulmate’.

So, if you recognised the handwriting in any of the above letters or know a Katie from West Midlands, Scott is asking people to get in touch via [email protected]

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

