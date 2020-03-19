Man Leaves House In T-Rex Suit During Lockdown In Spain

While people all over Spain bunker down in their own homes as part of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, a Tyrannosaurus rex was spotted running down an empty street.

Okay, so, it was a man dressed up in a T-rex suit, but it’s certainly not what Spanish residents expected to see flying past their window.

In footage filmed by a local resident and released by Murcia police department, the orange and red T-rex can be seen being followed by police to the Jurassic Park theme tune.

Officers can then be seen ordering the man home in the Vistalegre neighbourhood of the city, where a nation-wide two week long lockdown has been ordered by officials.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the police explained that lockdown laws only allow one person to be on the streets to walk their pet for a short distance so the animal can relieve itself.

‘Having a Tyrannosaurus rex complex is not covered,’ the department joked, adding the #stayathome hashtag in Spanish.

People across Spain are currently banned from leaving their home, unless they are buying food or medicine, visiting medical centres or doing trips to assist the elderly or the young.

A spokesperson for Murcia police told HuffPost:

We want to emphasise that we are on alert and that it is not a joke.

Police chose not to fine the man, but ordered him to return to his home.