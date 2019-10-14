Man Left Covered In Blood After Mass Brawl At Wedding

BPM Media

Wedding days are supposed to be a time for celebration and romance but one special day turned sour when a mass brawl broke out between guests.

The huge fight started during the wedding reception at the Ramada Park Hall Hotel in Wolverhampton on Saturday, October 12.

Shocking footage shows people pushing and shoving in the crowd, guests throwing punches and one man covered blood. In the background of the video someone could be heard repeatedly screaming as other attendees attempted to break up the fight.



The venue had been decorated with flowered-covered tables, satin drapes, soft lights and fancy furniture but the atmosphere was far from elegant.

In the footage, a man with blood on his shirt could be seen launching himself at another guest and pushing him to the ground before a number of other men piled on top. A woman dressed in white, potentially the bride, could then be seen running towards the brawl to try and stop those fighting.

Numerous men with blood-covered white shirts were later led away from the dramatic events while other guests continued to fight around the nicely decorated tables.

It’s unclear exactly why the fight broke out but one of the guests, Aman Singh, said the violence was a result of the families clashing, Birmingham Live report.

Recalling the events, he said:

It was chaos. There were punches flying all over the place and we saw someone being taken into an ambulance – I hope he is ok. This is not how you want a wedding to end.

Another attendee described the fight as ‘disgusting’ and said one man was left with blood pouring down his face, while a third attributed the violence to too much alcohol.

The wedding’s DJ took to social media to assure his followers the fight wasn’t a result of his music choices:

The West Midlands Ambulance Service reportedly received nine calls about the incident and sent a major response to the hotel. In a statement to Birmingham Live, they said a number of people had been injured in the brawl.

They commented:

We received no fewer than nine calls to reports of a brawl at a wedding at the Park Hall Ramada Hotel in Wolverhampton at 9.30 on Saturday evening. Given the initial description of the incident and suggestions that there were numerous casualties, we sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team to assist with triaging and the mental health car which has a paramedic, police officer and mental health nurse. Ambulance staff rapidly assessed a large number of potential patients.

Sounds of smashing glass and screams could be heard throughout the video before a man informed those involved the police had arrived.

He took to the microphone, which should have otherwise been used to make heartwarming speeches, and said:

Everyone calm down now. Calm down. The police are outside, calm down. Everyone just keep stepping away. If you are not involved, please move away. Like I said if you are not involved please move away.

Despite his efforts, many people continued to fight.

West Midlands Police made a statement about the violent outburst in the aftermath of the incident, saying:

Police were called to a disorder at the Ramada Park Hall hotel on Park Drive in Wolverhampton just after 9.30pm on Saturday (12 October). Three men were seen with facial injuries, although no-one has reported being assaulted.

The police explained in total there were four casualties which needed further assistance. A teenage girl who had been working at the event was treated at the scene for a medical condition and injuries sustained in the disturbance.

After assessment by ambulance staff, she was taken to New Cross Hospital.

Two men in their 20s were taken to the same hospital with injuries sustained in the incident, while a man in his 40s was assessed but chose not to go to hospital against advice from the paramedic on scene.

One woman was taken to hospital to be checked over, but was not physically injured.

The wedding will be certainly one to remember, though probably not for good reasons, unfortunately.

