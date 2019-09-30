Man Legally Named ‘Sexy Vegan’ Facing Charges For Sexually Assaulting His Dog

Oprah Winfrey Network

A man who legally changed his name to Sexy Vegan is now facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a dog.

Police were alerted to the situation after a video was shared to social media of the man reportedly performing an act of bestiality on his pet pit bull.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man who was born Hansel Marion DeBartolo, has made numerous appearances on Dr. Phil. He was arrested for the alleged offence last week in Santa Clarita, California.

Sexy Vegan allegedly filmed himself assaulting one of his two dogs, Yahoo News reports, before uploading the footage to social media on September 5.

Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said:

Detectives found a video on social media of the suspect performing an act of bestiality.

After the investigation, officers served a search and arrest warrant for the suspect’s home. He was already reportedly on probation for an unrelated charge outside of the Santa Clarita area, KHTS reports.

Two dogs were removed from the home by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. The 37-year-old is being charged with one misdemeanour count of sexual assault on an animal, and one misdemeanour count of posting obscene matter.

Sexy Vegan pleaded not guilty to the charges, but could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

When arrested, the 37-year-old reportedly told official’s his occupation was a 2020 presidential candidate, though no filings have so far been made with the Federal Election Committee.

Sexy Vegan made a second appearance on Dr. Phil last year, in an effort to apologise for his behaviour the first time round.

Sexy Vegan first appeared on the health and advice show in a 2017 episode which was titled ‘My Brother Changed His Name to “Sexy Vegan,” Wears Speedos in Public and is Spending My Mom’s $11 Million Inheritance’. He apparently had to be escorted off the set after he began shouting obscenities at his mum and Dr. Phil.

On his first appearance, Sexy Vegan said he has been kicked off YouTube for ‘over-sexual strikes’, has been arrested 15 times, and has spent time in prison for criminal offences. He then appeared in a second episode in 2018 and apologised for his behaviour.

Sexy Vegan is due to appear in court again in October.

