Man Named Storm Denniss Responds To Trolls Hounding Him Online Amid Huge Storms

I found it hilarious when the storm was named after me and my family started making jokes about it.

The next day I started getting random messages from people I’ve never even heard of.

People are definitely messaging me in a light-hearted way and I will get more because the storm has not even started yet.

I’ve had loads of messages from people calling me names. I just sit there scrolling through it and find it hilarious; I know people aren’t being serious and are just having a laugh.

I will keep my eye on how the storm progresses and I won’t be able to escape these messages until it’s over.