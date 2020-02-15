Man Named Storm Denniss Responds To Trolls Hounding Him Online Amid Huge Storms
A British man actually called Storm Denniss says he is being trolled online by people angry about the weather.
The Met Office has predicted 1,200-mile wide Storm Dennis will bring a month of rainfall in just 24 hours when it hits the UK today, February 15.
But ever since the gale was named on Tuesday, Storm Denniss, 24, has been hounded by trolls on Facebook.
People he has never met before have hit him with more than 50 messages pleading him not to wreak havoc.
One said:
Alright mate, not being funny but if your [sic] planning on blowing sh*t around my town this week you better think twice! FFS Dennis think about it.
Another said:
Hey storm Dennis don’t be showing your face at the weekend I don’t want to be blown over and be rolling down hill like sonic the hedgehog.
Another bloke even begged Storm to not be selfish and ‘go anger management before the weekend’.
Thankfully Storm, a furniture maker from Whitby, Yorkshire, is taking it all in jest and believes people are just having a laugh.
Storm said:
I found it hilarious when the storm was named after me and my family started making jokes about it.
The next day I started getting random messages from people I’ve never even heard of.
People are definitely messaging me in a light-hearted way and I will get more because the storm has not even started yet.
I’ve had loads of messages from people calling me names. I just sit there scrolling through it and find it hilarious; I know people aren’t being serious and are just having a laugh.
I will keep my eye on how the storm progresses and I won’t be able to escape these messages until it’s over.
Storm, who has a partner, Shelby Mcormack, 23, said he first became aware he shares a name with the weather movement when a friend tagged him in a Facebook post.
Other messages he has received have included one which said: ‘I swear if you wreak my garden like Ciara I’m gonna f*cking flip!!!’
One wrote: ‘Please don’t f*ck my fence this weekend! Only just been repaired.’
Another wrote: ‘Hi can you do me a favour and try avoiding west Yorkshire this week we have already had a battering with the weather this past week. Thanks.’
Hopefully the abuse Storm’s receiving will blow over soon…
