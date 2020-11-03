Man Obsessed With Body Modification Gets Tusks Fitted To His Own Teeth Jam Press

A man from Brazil has spent £400 on getting to tusks fitted on to his own teeth and, despite his unique appearance, claims he’s just trying to be himself.

41-year-old Orc already had 80% of his body covered in tattoos, as well as several other modifications before deciding to have the large tusks fitted.

A tattoo artist himself, Orc, who is from the small town of Iguatemi on the border of Paraguay and Brazil, got his first piece of ink at the age of 15, and began getting body modifications when he turned 35.

Check out his new teeth here:

Speaking about his appearance, Orc said, ‘I am trying to be myself, these are just my ideas, my inspirations coming from the heart. I am not inspired by anyone.’

As well as his new tusks, Orc has his eyeballs tattooed, has had his tongue split and boasts eight subdermal piercings placed under the skin.

Understandably the 41-year-old receives a lot of comments about his quirky looks, but insists that the majority of them are positive.

Orc said:

They tell me good things that motivate me to continue. Bad people exist everywhere and are always around… but they don’t shake me.

While Orc, who was raised in Campo Grande, Brazil, may get some positive messages from people, one person who isn’t a fan of his body modifications is his mother. He explained, ‘My mum doesn’t like it, my dad tolerates it and my friends find it weird.’

However, he doesn’t let this stop him and advises others to ‘live, be happy, travel, love’ and ‘do whatever they want’. Orc added, ‘Life goes by fast and death is certain’.

While Orc claims to mainly receive positive comments on his uncommon appearance, a guy with similar modifications ended up losing his job because of his.

Sylvain Helaine from France, who goes by the name ‘Freaky Hoody’ on social media, lost his kindergarten job due to being covered head-to-toe with tattoos. A child at the school he was teaching at apparently had nightmares about the man, causing the child’s parents to complain to the school.

Despite this, the 35-year-old insists on not giving up on his career as a primary school teacher.

Helaine says that tattoos became his ‘passion’ eight years ago, and hopes that, by continuing his job, he can teach his pupils to accept people who might look different from what they’re used to.

