Man Paid Final Pay Cheque In Pennies Finally Gets It Changed To Cash He Can Use

Fox 13

A company known for its coin-counting kiosks has stepped in to help a man who received his final pay cheque in $915 worth of grease-covered pennies.

Andreas Flaten came home last month to find the pile of dirty pennies on his driveway months after leaving his job at A OK Walker Autoworks in Georgia last November.

He reportedly decided to leave the job after experiencing a toxic work environment, and it seems his boss was not happy about him leaving as the company left Flaten’s last payslip alongside the coins in an envelope that reportedly read: ‘f*ck you’.

You can see how Flaten received the coins below:

After Flaten said he was spending his evenings attempting to clean the grease from the pennies, the company Coinstar stepped in to take the money off his hands and exchange it for cash he could actually use.

Discussing the offer, Flaten described how it was a ‘shock’ and ‘frustrating’ to be paid in such small denominations, and that it was an ‘extra burden that the pennies were covered with an oily substance,’ PEOPLE reports.

He added: ‘I was spending an hour or two a night trying to clean the pennies and probably only cleaned off about $5 worth. I was so relieved and grateful that Coinstar agreed to help me.’

Flaten’s girlfriend Olivia Oxley, who spoke to PEOPLE after the coins were initially dumped, expressed her belief that Flaten’s former boss, Miles Walker, sent the coins after his former employee complained about the delay in getting his final pay cheque.

She said the couple were ‘super ticked’ at first because they had to ‘shovel pennies out of the driveway before [they] could go anywhere’, but they soon began to laugh at the situation because ‘this poor miserable man took so much time to be vindictive and cruel’.

Oxley added: ‘We absolutely refused to let him ruin a single moment of ours.’

On Thursday, April 1, Coinstar announced that it helped Flaten move the coins from a wheelbarrow in his garage into a transport vehicle and that it had exchanged them for $1,000 in cash.

Coinstar CEO Jim Gaherity commented:

When we heard about Mr. Flaten’s penny problem, we were happy to offer our assistance. Coinstar has been in the coin business for 30 years and we process approximately 41 billion coins annually – so picking up 91,000 pennies was all in a day’s work.

Having taken ownership of the greasy coins, Coinstar plans to clean and process the pennies before returning them to circulation. It has also announced that it will match the value of the pennies for a donation that will be split between two local Atlanta animal shelters, chosen by Flaten.