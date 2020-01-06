Man Posts Ad To Sell Car After Wife Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Awesome car, sad to let it go. This topless beauty will take you on great driving experience up hills, the beach and the apartment of that new intern in your office.

Reluctant sale. Girlfriend is pregnant and the wife knows. Must sell cause the lawyer wants money. Will only response to messages, can’t take calls as too distraught with my situation. Don’t bother to press down my price, this S2000 is worth more than my girlfriend. Maybe I’ll just sell her instead.