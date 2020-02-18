Man Pretending To Buy Women’s Shoes Due To Foot Fetish Gets Perfect Response From Seller

I first encountered guys messaging me for photos of me wearing the shoes I was selling when I used eBay.

I did oblige in the beginning as I didn’t realise it wasn’t innocent, but as soon as I did send a photo of them being worn, the requests would get bolder, asking me to wear stockings, asking if the shoes smelled etc.

My dog is always happy to help. He wouldn’t stand there and let me take a quick snap if he didn’t want to.