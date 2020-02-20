Man Promises Girlfriend Spa Weekend So Takes Her On Tour Of Nine Spars

man takes girlfriend on spar weekend 1 News Licensing

Imagine it’s last week and your fella has just told you you’re going for a romantic spa weekend for Valentine’s Day. You’d be pretty ecstatic, right?

Right. But now imagine he was pulling your leg and never had any intention of taking you to an actual spa. Nope, instead, he was planning on taking you on a trip around all the Spar stores in your local area.

Romantic, huh? That’s what one lucky lady in Birmingham got to experience recently when her prankster boyfriend decided to do exactly that to celebrate the big day.

Nursery worker Sue Pakey, 44, was over the moon when her partner, 37-year-old David ­Burrows, told her about their trip. So much so, she packed a bag in preparation for two whole days of luxury pampering.

The couple, who have been together for 17 years, set off from their home in Birmingham and drove for a couple of miles to their local Spar store. As David pulled over and said ‘here we are then’, Sue thought nothing of it, thinking her partner was simply buying them some snacks.

It wasn’t until they reached the second Spar store that Sue started to get suspicious, asking David: ‘What is going on — we are not going on a Spar tour are we?’

Indeed they were, and Sue quickly realised that all of her hopes and dreams – of a relaxing massage, dip in the pool, and afternoon tea – were never coming true. Nope, she had been well and truly had.

Obviously, David couldn’t let the whole thing go down without getting photographic evidence, so he insisted they pose for selfies outside each and every store they stopped at. As you can see from Sue’s face, she was less than impressed by her partner’s cheeky antics.

David said:

She wasn’t very impressed. If you say you are going on a spa weekend everyone thinks s-p-a. But I thought it would be funny to go on a Spar weekend. We spent the next couple of hours driving around Spars in Birmingham. I thought it would be funny. I did buy her something in each one, I’m not a total monster. She did eventually see the funny side.

Obviously, David wasn’t getting away with the prank so easily and had to face repercussions for his actions – that being a meal out, paid for entirely by him, and a promised trip to an actual spa weekend to make up for his cruel (but admittedly hilarious) prank.

It seems Sue is loving this hold she now has over her partner as well, saying ‘this is going to cost him’.

That’s the spirit, Sue. Make sure he includes bottomless prosecco in that deal, too.