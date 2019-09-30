Man Proposed To His Girlfriend For Six Weeks And She Had No Idea

Colton Vaters/Facebook

A fella has revealed how he secretly ‘proposed’ to his girlfriend 30 times, and she had absolutely no idea.

Colton Vaters from Ontario, Canada, secretly snapped the ring just inches away from his now fiancé Danielle Campbell over a six week period before finally dropping down on one knee to ask her properly.

The 23-year-old had bought the ring five months previously, but had no idea on how he wanted to propose, so he decided to have a few, well… 30, practice runs first.

It was back in August when Colton spotted Edi Okoro doing the same thing that he decided to make his proposal finally come to life, The Sun reports.

Colton shared 26 pictures of himself ‘proposing’ on Facebook, from in the supermarket to even clipping it to her handbag.

Although if we’re being real, he’s not *actually* proposing, he’s simply holding the ring in front of his unaware girlfriend.

Colton shared the pictures to social media, writing:

I can finally share this! This is how I proposed to Danielle. I bought the ring about 5 months or so ago knowing that I wanted to propose, but I had no idea how I was going to do it. So, I began brainstorming, and that kept going, and kept going and I had no idea what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted it documented, I knew I wanted some laughs, but it’s a proposal so you want it to be romantic.

He revealed how he asked himself, ‘how do you get any laughs from a proposal without making it a joke?’ adding that it became almost frustrating because ‘it’s a big moment and you want to do it right.’

The Ontario-native said:

That all changed when I seen a post about how someone else proposed. He took secret photos of his now fiancé with the ring and her in the same photo in more and more daring scenarios. This to me sounded like a lot of fun. Game on. I started taking the ring with me everywhere I went and taking as many photos as I could without her noticing. I also left the ring in various spots throughout the house for different periods of time.

When it came down to it, Colton decided to propose during a photoshoot they had already scheduled, so a photographer could capture the moment and the look on Danielle’s face.

The 23-year-old added:

I really hoped she wouldn’t notice the ring, or me taking the pictures because if she did, I would’ve proposed then and there. I wanted to do it during a photo shoot we had scheduled to catch it all live time. It all went to plan and I would highly recommend this to anyone planning on asking the big question in the future. It was a cool way to make the proposal fun, and take the stress away. Facebook wouldn’t let me add more than 30 pics, so here’s some of the photos I managed to get, all the way up to the morning of the proposal.

Of all the secrets your fella could keep from you, a secret proposal has got to be up there with the best.

Congrats, guys.

